Giants PK Graham Gano has nothing to prove in camp this year

Opening statement: All right, so we'll progress with our training camp back in pads today, moving around. It'll be kind of an on and off the field type of day due to some of the numbers and availability to kind of work with some guys in some different situations. So we'll be on the field today, progress on our install. We'll start building a little bit more into team periods and kind of the flow of calling the plays from the sideline and get guys lined up and hearing the play in the huddle, break it and get going. We're kind of getting away a little bit of the transition of drill to drill that you guys see in the first part of camp that we operate with. We've got to get in this next couple flow of weeks and just playing some football, getting out there and letting our guys operate. With that being said, I'll answer any questions you have.