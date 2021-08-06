Cancel
Giants PK Graham Gano has nothing to prove in camp this year

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Graham Gano seems to do what he wants in training camp with the New York Giants. The 34-year-old placekicker usually hangs around with punter Riley Dixon, snapper Casey Kreiter, fellow kicker Ryan Santoso and special teams coaches Thomas McGaughey and Tom Quinn. Entering his 12th season in the NFL, Gano doesn’t need anyone to tell him how to get ready for a season. Released by Carolina last July 30, he was signed by the Giants on Aug. 19. He gave them more expected, hitting 31 of 32 field goal attempts with his only miss from from 57 yards.

