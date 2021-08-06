Cancel
Environment

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday August 6th

By KRMS News Anchor
KRMS Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday August 6th. For today: High temperatures reach up to 89 under mainly clear skies. Winds out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph. For tonight: Clear skies with a low of 70. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

