How BTS Is Adding An Estimated $5 Billion To The South Korean Economy A Year

The life of soon-to-be-released Samsung chief and South Korean billionaire Lee Jae-yong epitomises the privileges, power and perils of the super-rich in the world's 12th-largest economy, a country sometimes dubbed the "Republic of Samsung". Best known internationally as one of the world's largest smartphone and chipmakers via flagship subsidiary Samsung Electronics, at home the wider group pervades every facet of life -- and even death -- from homebuilding to funeral parlours via health care and theme parks. Samsung is by far the largest of the chaebols, the sprawling family-controlled conglomerates that drove the South's transformation from war-ravaged ruin to a leading world economy. But chaebols are criticised for stifling innovation and competition, while family feuds and criminal charges -- often related to tax evasion or bribery -- regularly make headlines.