RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The man whose venomous “zebra cobra” was spotted on the loose earlier this year has pleaded guilty to one count of owning a venomous snake. WRAL is reporting that Chris Gifford, of Raleigh, must turn over $35,000 worth of snakes and pay $13,162 in restitution for, among other things, police and EMS response. Gifford also promises not to possess any other snakes for a year.