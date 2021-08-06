Thoroughbred Handicapping Tips for Horse Race Betting

The Derby Stallion series has sold over 900 million copies! What is Derby Stallion: Masters? Derby Stallion: Masters is the latest game of the Derby Stallion series. It is a horse racing simulation game aiming at breeding the strongest horses. Players will be horse owners who breed, train racing, and arrange them to attend competitions and win big titles and prices. Players will experience the Japanese horse racing competitions and meet well-known horses from previous Derby Stallion games. Also, the game continues to provide the immersive game experience of previous series. The new game was designed for smartphones with a new UI, making it easier to play. Players now can easily enjoy the game with much faster loading times! Game Features EXPERIENCE THE REAL MANAGEMENT OF STUD-FARM - Forge your legacies in stud-farm to enhance its capabilities but it causes an increase of fixed expenditure. To balance the books, you need to arrange your horses to attend suitable matches depend on ability tendency to maximize profit of your stud-farm. JOURNEY TO THE RICH STORYLINE ABOUT DREAMS – Follow the storyline, you will meet dozens of lovely friends. Finishing the branches of tasks, achievements to make the childhood dream come true. Start your journey to a fascinating story and have fun! RACE WITH RIVALS AROUND THE WORLD - Register your best self-bred racing horse on Breeder Cup. Find and compete with worldwide rivals under the same racing environment. Winners will collect glorious achievements for your own stud-farm! PLAY FRIENDLY COMPETITIONS WITH YOUR FRIENDS - Race with your real-life friends in Derby Stallion: Masters by holding a friendly competition for your friends on Breeder Cup. Winning a friendly competition won’t bring you any rewards or achievements, so please just have fun with your friends! More changes from the original series ◆ This Game is friendly to beginner Scripts and tutorials designed by Kozakiyusu will help beginners to go through horse breeding and attend races. Moreover, NPCs will give detailed instructions on facilities in the stud-farm. It is very accessible for beginners! ◆ Easy to use on smartphones Add the skip function to the match makes it the fastest-paced game of the Derby Stallion series. The UI has been optimized for mobile devices, making it easier to breed and train horses. ◆ Almost a free game Besides, the game has in-app purchase, players can freely play most of the game content. In addition, player could dominate the races without purchasing any extra resources. ◆ Recommend the new game for such players Fans of Derby Stallion games AFK players of Derby Stallion series Those who know the series but haven’t tried.