Avalanche Signs Oskar Olausson

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward was selected by the Avalanche in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Oskar Olausson to a three-year, entry-level contract. The Avs selected the 18-year-old with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

www.nhl.com

