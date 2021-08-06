Public Hotel will require vaccines for guests
New York City’s Public Hotel will become the first to insist all guests, visitors and staff are vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, owner Ian Schrager said this week. Schrager, co-founder of Studio 54, the discotheque and nightclub popular in the late 1970s, is often credited with inventing the modern boutique hotel. He said he intended to impose the policy beginning Sept. 5, with all guests over 12 required to show a vaccine card or passport providing proof of inoculation.www.crainsnewyork.com
Comments / 0