Twelve years ago today (Aug. 10, 2009), Brooks & Dunn shocked and saddened fans all over the world by announcing their split, after more than 20 years together. “After 20 years of making music and riding this trail together, we have agreed as a duo that it’s time call it a day,” Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn said in a joint statement. “This ride has been everything and more than we could ever have dreamed … We owe it all to you, the fans. If you hear rumors, don’t believe them, it’s just time.”