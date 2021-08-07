Oak Ridge community to raise glasses, toasting to future downtown development

The Secret City could get a little bigger soon after officials meet to discuss plans for developing the downtown area.

The Oak Ridge Land Bank is expected to host a gathering on Friday at 5 p.m. on Wilson Street, near Rice Road. There, they will host a conference about a request for proposals to establish new stores, restaurants, apartments and other businesses in the downtown area.

City officials said they are maintaining a registry of vendors who are interested in doing business in Oak Ridge. As needs for new kinds of products and services arise, officials said they would use the registry as a source to attract businesses.

Vendors should submit proposals by Oct. 8, 2021. After that, officials said the names of people submitting proposals would be read aloud while the content of the proposals will not be shared publicly.

Before and after the news conference, officials will host an outdoor social called "Tost the Town." There, residents will be able to enjoy a local craft beer and give feedback on what they want to see in downtown Oak Ridge. They will also be able to ask questions and 'toast' to the future of the Secret City.

Several plans have called for developing the downtown area in the past, around the Wilson Street corridor bordering the Main Street shopping area. Officials said they hope the meeting and future proposals will lead to a uniquely Oak Ridge place where people can gather.