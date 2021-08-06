Cancel
Alabama State

Rockford takes over management of historic Lofts on Alabama

By Ehren Wynder
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockford Property Management has come full circle and assumed property management responsibilities for Lofts on Alabama, located on Grand Rapids’ West Side. The addition of Lofts on Alabama brings Rockford’s management portfolio to 632 residential units. As the company is growing, it has put increasingly more focus on its property management side, said Monica Steimle-App, executive vice president of real estate development and property management at Rockford Construction.

