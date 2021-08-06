Rockford takes over management of historic Lofts on Alabama
Rockford Property Management has come full circle and assumed property management responsibilities for Lofts on Alabama, located on Grand Rapids’ West Side. The addition of Lofts on Alabama brings Rockford’s management portfolio to 632 residential units. As the company is growing, it has put increasingly more focus on its property management side, said Monica Steimle-App, executive vice president of real estate development and property management at Rockford Construction.grbj.com
