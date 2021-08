Ol Smith and Burnsev Records set to release audio/video to Run it Up Ft Ron Suno on July 21st. Ol’ Smith was inspired to write Run it Up through the pandemic which motivated him to get to the bag. Ol Smith recorded the song at 12 midnight when he was hanging out with friends. Run It Up single was produced by his close friend Kev and Ron Suno blessed the track with his comical rap ability. As a child he loved playing baseball but music was something he enjoyed as well. Ol Smith’s future goal is to become an International Artist not only rapping for the streets of New York City.