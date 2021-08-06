Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Back-to-school shopping alert from Health-E Commerce: 10 can't-miss essentials that are FSA and HSA eligible

SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. After more than a year of online learning, most students will finally return to school this fall and parents are looking for ways to keep them safe and healthy. Health-E Commerce, parent brand of online marketplaces FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com, announced today its Top 10 back-to-school healthcare products that are eligible for purchase with a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA). In addition to educating parents about using these accounts to help protect the health of their young ones, Health-E Commerce will also partner with the Children’s Health Fund to deliver a series of free, online educational wellness events for parents.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsa#Hsa#Essentials#Health E Commerce#Fsa#Prweb#Hsastore Com#Nrf#Caring Mill#Kid#Children#Allermates Children#Therapearl Sports Pack#Therapearl Pals#Mighty Patch Original
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Retaildailyvoice.com

Alert Issued For Online Scams While Shopping For Back-To-School Supplies

With the new school year fast approaching and children returning to the classroom following a lost year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents are being cautioned to be aware of back-to-school shopping scams. As most classrooms prepare for in-person learning during the fall for the first time in more than...
EducationPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Back-to-school 2021: An essential online shopping list

August is here, which means school is almost back in session. Many retailers already have launched back-to-school sales and shopping guides if you need inspiration or guidance on what to buy. We’ve rounded up a school shopping list for each academic level featuring products from a variety of retailers, including...
ShoppingWALA-TV FOX10

How to save on back-to-school shopping

Real Simple's Features Editor Brandi Broxson shares some of the best ways to save money on back-to-school shopping. Real Simple is owned by the parent company of this news organization, The Meredith Corporation. (Credit: Emily Van de Riet/Meredith Digital Content Producer, Storyblocks, Getty Images)
EducationPosted by
SPY

Here Are 6 Crayola Back-To-School Shopping Deals Parents Won’t Want To Miss

Summer’s sadly coming to an end and the kids are headed back to school. That means it’s time to shop for new clothing and supplies to get your kids on track for the upcoming school year. While that may seem like a bittersweet shopping experience for some, you can take solace in the fact that Crayola is offering some amazing back-to-school deals on some of its most coveted items such as construction paper, gel pens, and more. The top back-to-school Crayola deals include discounts up to 64%.
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

Next Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Soon – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money – billions of dollars of it – is going out soon. Here is who will get it and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
Public HealthPosted by
Bensalem Times

Temporary unemployment benefits during pandemic to end Sept. 4

Federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, will end Sept. 4. “The federal unemployment benefits programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “We encourage...
HealthHealthcare IT News

What healthcare can learn from e-commerce when filling shifts

In the field of e-commerce, the Amazons and Wayfairs of the world have mastered the art of leveraging data to show the right product to the right customer at the right time. In the face of plummeting workforce numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some healthcare organizations are looking to e-commerce strategies to improve their own staffing and scheduling processes – showing the right shift to the right per diem worker at the right time.
Personal FinanceAccountingWEB

Help Clients Understand HSA and FSA Differences

As an accountant and trusted advisor, you are in a perfect position to advise your clients on opting for a Health Savings Account (HSA) or a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) to save on medical costs. People with health insurance policies can use both HSAs and FSAs to set aside money...
Income Taxrobinhood.com

What is a Health Savings Account (HSA)?

Health issues can pop up out of nowhere — so an HSA, or Health Savings Account, is a way to help you save for those unexpected medical expenses while also saving you some money on your taxes. 🤔 Understanding an HSA. Health surprises happen. An HSA is an effective way...
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Kroger Partners With Naturipe Farms, Produce For Better Health, and More for Back-to-School Promotion; Bridget Wojciak and Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak Share

CINCINNATI, OH - A dynamic new partnership has formed, bringing together influential names from across the retail, fresh produce, and food industries to promote nutrient-rich foods to shoppers as they continue to search for better-for-you offerings. Kroger Health, Naturipe Farms, Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), and the American Egg Board have come together to introduce PBH’s new Powerful Produce Pairings program featuring omnichannel retail promotions this fall.
Businessaithority.com

Uber Health and ModivCare Announce Partnership, Boldly Aiming to Tackle Barriers to Healthcare Nationwide

One of Uber’s Largest Enterprise Deals to-Date, the Partnership Is Designed to Enable Greater Access to Care across the Country. Uber Health and ModivCare, a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, announced a nationwide partnership aimed at removing barriers to care at-scale, specifically for On-Demand Rides in underserved communities. The partnership, which enables national collaboration, offers a suite of integrated supportive care and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) solutions for public and private payers and 30 million patients served by ModivCare nationwide – including many Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members. In one of Uber’s largest and most dynamic enterprise relationships – this partnership is expected to enable greater access to care, help reduce costs across the continuum of care, and streamline population health management, thereby leading to improved patient outcomes in the U.S.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ TRxADE HEALTH INC.'s (NASDAQ: MEDS) Bonum Health Launches eGift Card Program

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS), an integrated drug procurement, delivery and health care platform, today announced that its telehealth subsidiary, Bonum Health, has launched an electronic gift card program as an innovative new way for uninsured and under-insured consumers to gain access to health care. Bonum Healths electronic gift cards (Bonum Health eGift(TM)) are pre-paid digital passes that can be personalized and electronically gifted to individuals or large groups. "We are pleased to announce our eGift card program, offering pre-paid digital passes to provide streamlined access to health care for the most vulnerable, uninsured and underinsured individuals," said Ashton Maaraba, president of Bonum Health, a TRxADE HEALTH company. "We believe there is a significant opportunity in working closely with businesses hit hardest by COVID-19 that may no longer offer insurance to employees as a result."
Healthsnorable.org

Benefits of Life Insurance Without a Medical Exam

It’s never fun to think about your own mortality. But if you have children or other dependents, it is crucial you leave them some kind of financial safety net in the event of your passing. Having a life insurance policy gives you the peace of mind that the lives of...
Economytigadvisors.com

2022 Open Enrollment Compliance Checklist

Compliance Overview: 2022 Open Enrollment Checklist. To prepare for open enrollment, group health plan sponsors should be aware of the legal changes affecting the design and administration of their plans for plan years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2022. Employers should review their plan documents to confirm that they include these required changes.
Health ServicesBusiness Insider

CVS Health Launches Virtual Primary Care

(RTTNews) - Managed healthcare company Aetna, Inc., a CVS Health company, has launched an innovative nationwide virtual primary healthcare solution. This solution called "Aetna Virtual Primary Care" enables virtual primary care experience and makes it easier for people to get the health services they need, anytime, anywhere. The solution is...
EducationPosted by
NJ.com

Back-to-school 2021: An essential online shopping list

August is here, which means school is almost back in session. Many retailers already have launched back-to-school sales and shopping guides if you need inspiration or guidance on what to buy. We’ve rounded up a school shopping list for each academic level featuring products from a variety of retailers, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy