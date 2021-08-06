Pacers Re-sign T.J. McConnell

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have re-signed point guard T.J. McConnell to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed. “We are very pleased to re-sign T.J. McConnell,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “This franchise and our fan base knows what T.J. brings to this team: leadership, tenacity and an insatiable desire to win. T.J. has arrived at this point in his career with hard work, patience and overcoming doubters. But he never doubted in himself. He was undrafted and it takes a special kind of player to not only overcome that obstacle, but to turn it into what will likely be a long NBA career. That is a testament to what kind of work ethic and competitive fire T.J. has.”

