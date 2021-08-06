Cancel
Telluride, CO

Woman falls to death climbing Telluride’s via ferrata route

By Associated Press
ABQJournal
 5 days ago

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Authorities say an Arizona woman fell about 200 feet (61 meters) to her death while climbing the via ferrata route in Telluride. The Telluride Daily Planet reports 53-year-old Anissa Laverne Larson, of Tucson, was traversing the route with a friend Thursday morning when she apparently slipped and fell. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says a climber behind Larson on the same ridge heard something alarming, turned and saw the woman below. He immediately called 911.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Via Ferrata#Climbing Route#Rescuers#Accident
