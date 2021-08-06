Cancel
Environment

Warmer air will move in for the weekend; a daily chance for t-storms next week

By Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist
cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month that started unseasonably mild is starting to heat up. Expect a dry weekend with a very small chance for a shower or two late Saturday. With sunny skies, highs warm into the upper 80s Saturday and to near 90 degrees Sunday. After an extended streak of dry weather...

