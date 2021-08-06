Warmer air will move in for the weekend; a daily chance for t-storms next week

(WFXR) — The hot and humid weather pattern will persist across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next few days, along with the daily chance for showers and storms. Wednesday will be muggy with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. The variable mix of sun and clouds overhead will do little to keep the area cool. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside will have afternoon temperatures in the hot 90s. Due to high humidity levels in the forecast, heat index values (or “feels like”) will be in the mid 90s and close to 100. It’s important to watch yourself, your neighbors, and your furry friends in this heat. Stay hydrated and remember to take frequent breaks when possible.
