Knicks’ Quentin Grimes offers one-two punch with Evan Fournier

Whether you believe in this sort of thing, there is an alternate universe where Quentin Grimes is already two years into his NBA career, fulfilling the promise that felt like a foregone conclusion even before he started to collect just about every major award and accolade a high school player can receive. A Houston native, Grimes was the best his state had to offer, garnering the same type of recognition that was once earned by Chris Bosh, De’Aaron Fox and Marcus Smart.