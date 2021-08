For over 50 years, Community Health Centers (CHCs) have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality healthcare, during and beyond the pandemic. They are locally run, yet part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nationwide. They save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. CHCs are not ordinary health clinics; they are also problem-solvers who reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing resources. Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. When unemployment rises and more Americans lose their employee-sponsored health care, Community Health Centers have always been the key to keeping America healthy.