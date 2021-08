The Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app has received its latest update. Version 2.4.0 includes Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal. Claymates – Take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty. Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he’s created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You’ll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path.