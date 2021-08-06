Kuyper College initiative makes college affordable

Kuyper College is being proactive in helping students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree but lack the finances. The Grand Rapids-based college recently established an urban WorkPlace Partnership initiative with Butterball Farms Inc. and Lumbermen’s Inc. The program will welcome its first freshman class of 20 students this fall. It will give the students the opportunity to earn a business degree while working a part-time, entry-level job at Butterball Farms or Lumbermen’s throughout their four years to pay for their tuition, with additional federal and state grants.