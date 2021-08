LeVar Burton is weighing in on reports that the search for a new Jeopardy! host is essentially over. As revealed on Wednesday, the game show’s exec producer, Mike Richards, is in final negotiations to succeed the late Alex Trebek as full-time emcee. “I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won,” Burton wrote on Twitter Thursday. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.” Richards and Burton were two of more...