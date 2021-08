TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A settlement of $3 million was reached for the family of Korryn Gaines for her estate — a major step towards justice for the family five years in the making. “The family finally got a chance to begin the healing process,” said the family lawyer, J. Wyndal Gordon. A process that all stems from 2016 – when Gaines was shot and killed by a Baltimore County Police Officer inside her apartment after a seven-hour standoff. Gaines live-streamed the encounter on Facebook which shows the 23-year-old barricaded inside before she was killed by Officer Royce Ruby. Her then five-year-old son...