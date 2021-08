Over the past several months, many Americans have walked into their local pharmacies weighed down by the constant threat of a deadly coronavirus. By the time they walked out, they got a shot in their arm that will help protect them from COVID-19. For many, getting vaccinated offers more than immunity. It provides relief after more than a year of living through illness, loss, lockdowns and uncertainty. These safe and effective vaccines — delivered in record time — offer people the freedom to live their full lives again.