Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Mirinae to brush Tokyo this weekend

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago

Tropical Storm Mirinae will pass just offshore of Tokyo this weekend, bringing rain and wind to the region. Tropical Storm Lupit will follow closely behind it, impacting much of Japan on Monday.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

609K+
Followers
90K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Florida StateNews4Jax.com

Florida in cone of Tropical Storm Fred

Hurricane Center finally upgrading Potential Tropical Storm 6 to... Tropical storm Fred. This happened with the Tuesday evening 11 p.m. update. Hurricane Hunters were able to find slightly stronger winds and a small drop in the central pressure. Of course, this is well corroborated by impressive satellite images the past few hours.
Environmentdeseret.com

Tropical Storm Fred is coming. Here’s what to expect

Tropical Storm Fred might be the next major storm to make landfall in the United States as it starts to form in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center told WESH-TV that Tropical Storm Fred has started to form west of Guadeloupe and east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 Likely To Become Tropical Storm Late Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A NOAA Hurricane Hunter plane has found Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is not a tropical depression or tropical storm just yet. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the disturbance was 220 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. (CBS4) Reports from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. However, the aircraft did not find a well-defined closed circulation. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Fred expected to form Tuesday and is tracking toward the US

CNN — Tropical Storm Fred is expected to form Tuesday, prompting tropical storm watches and warnings across the northern Caribbean. If it forms, Fred will be the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and will make its way to the southern US this weekend. The disturbance is currently a potential tropical cyclone and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting it to strengthen into a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon or evening.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Tropical Storm Entering Gulf This Weekend

An abundance of moisture and instability is present in our atmosphere; that, along with day-time heating, will set us up for a typical summer day. Although the highest probability of precipitation will be west of Interstate 75, coverage of storms will increase during the late afternoon hours and into the evening. Frequent lightning and gusty winds are likely to be associated. Expect temperatures in the low `90s.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 Likely To Become Tropical Storm Late Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rain bands from Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 are moving over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the disturbance was 150 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. (CBS4) Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday and be near the southeastern...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred Lashing Dominican Republic With Heavy Rain, Gusty Wind

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Storm Fred is just south of the eastern Dominican Republic. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Fred was about 50 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fred was moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A general west-northwestward motion is expected to continue for the next few days. (CBS4) On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from the Dominican Republic/Haiti border eastward A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives Turks and Caicos Islands Southeastern Bahamas Fred is the sixth named storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
Raleigh, NCcbs17

Tropical Storm Fred forms in Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Potential Tropical Storm Six finally established a well-defined center of circulation and has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Fred late Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Fred is the sixth named storm of the season and the first named storm in more...
Environmentwbtw.com

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean

This story is no longer being updated. Please click here for the latest updates. Tropical Storm Fred has now formed in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving west at 17 miles per hour with max sustained winds at 40 miles per hour. Tropical storm...
Environmentcbs12.com

Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean South of Puerto Rico. Top winds are now 40 mph. Tropical Storm watches and warnings remain in effect form Puerto Rico west into parts of Hispaniola and the lower Bahamas. Impacts in the form of locally heavy rain (on average 2-4") and gusty...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Tropical Storm Fred increases weekend rain chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing plenty of tropical moisture headed our way for the weekend, all thanks to Tropical Storm Fred. Rain chances in Central Florida on Wednesday and Thursday will be based on the sea breezes and not the tropics, however. [TRENDING: Florida averages 19,200+ daily COVID cases...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Tropical Storm Fred Forms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 11 PM Tuesday Update: Tropical Storm Fred has formed south of Puerto Rico. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti Border, Turks and Caicos Islands and for the Southeastern Bahamas.
Environmentcw34.com

Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean South of Puerto Rico. Top winds are now 40 mph. Tropical Storm watches and warnings remain in effect form Puerto Rico west into parts of Hispaniola and the lower Bahamas. Impacts in the form of locally heavy rain (on average 2-4") and gusty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy