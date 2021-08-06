COVID-19 lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated patients

Ethan Overbaugh, who is immunocompromised, poses for a photo outside of his home in Layton on Thursday. Overbaugh has been quarantined for a year and a half as he's undergone leukemia treatments, and he can't get the COVID-19 vaccine until he is off anti-rejection medication for a bone marrow transplant.' (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) LAYTON — Following his doctor's orders, Ethan Overbaugh started strictly quarantining in January 2020. A year and a half later, he is still in quarantine. Overbaugh is one of a small percentage of people who are so severely immunocompromised that they are not encouraged to get the vaccine yet.