COVID-19 lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated patients

Jonathan Bergman MD, MPH; Katherine E. Fero MD; Paul L. Schneider MD. Over 70,000 incapacitated, unrepresented patients need care in the United States each year.[1] The majority of these individuals are underserved, and providing them timely, high-quality care—while challenging—is a moral imperative that requires balancing competing ethical principles. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has unearthed underlying and long-standing inequities in our healthcare system, with underserved patients suffering morbidity and mortality at rates that exceed those of their peers.[2] Central to mitigating the disproportionate harm of COVID-19 on underserved populations is ensuring broad vaccination to eligible groups. This is a particular challenge when caring for incapacitated, unrepresented individuals, most of whom are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination based on age and comorbidity.
