Biden Administration Will Extend Student Loan Pause To 2022, While Advocates Urge Cancellation

The Biden administration has decided to extend the pause on federal student loan payments to January 31, 2022. The student loan moratorium, which has suspended payments, interest, and collections on most federal student loans since March 2020, had been set to expire on September 30, 2021 after several extensions. Advocates for student loan borrowers and lawmakers in Congress had been increasingly concerned about the ability of borrowers to resume payments, and the capacity of loan servicers to handle the transition, in light of the uneven economic recovery and turmoil caused by the recent abrupt departure of two major student loan servicers.