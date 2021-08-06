Cancel
Dr. Stuart Mogul Featured as 2021 Top Patient Rated NYC Foot Surgeon by Find Local Doctors

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Stuart J. Mogul, DPM, FACFAS, located at 1111 Park Avenue, Suite 1B, New York, NY, 10128, provides patients with the most advanced foot surgery procedures that are minimally invasive, have an easy and short recovery and delivers beautiful results. His outstanding reviews through reputable online sources have helped Dr. Mogul earn this prominent award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers easily connect with skilled physicians in their areas that are recognized for their specialties and expertise.

