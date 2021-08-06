Dr. Stuart Mogul Featured as 2021 Top Patient Rated NYC Foot Surgeon by Find Local Doctors

When physician Fatima Cody Stanford first moved to the Boston area, she would ride the train every morning to get to work, and every morning the same conductor would be working on her train. A few years later, that conductor stepped into her office for an appointment at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she specializes in obesity medicine. The man, in his 40s, brought his mother with him so she could help back him up if he needed to convince his doctor that he is active and healthy. When Stanford recognized him from her commute and greeted him warmly, his mother began crying, and told her that she was the first doctor he ever had who didn’t promptly assume he was living a horrible or unhealthy lifestyle.