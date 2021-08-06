Massive project could bring 2 new high-rise towers to downtown Austin

No matter how you slice it, Austin reigns as the state’s biggest comeback story when it comes to recovering jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. New data from the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce shows the Austin metro area has regained 96 percent of the jobs shed due to the pandemic, comparing the pre-pandemic month of February 2020 with this June. In terms of job recovery, this puts Austin in first place among Texas’ biggest metro areas and third among the country’s 50 biggest metro areas (behind No. 1 Salt Lake City and No. 2 Kansas City).