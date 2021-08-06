Cancel
Austin, TX

Massive project could bring 2 new high-rise towers to downtown Austin

By John Egan
CultureMap Austin
 4 days ago
As much as 1.64 million square feet of space — roughly equivalent to three Frost Bank office towers — is on the drawing board for a single city block in downtown Austin. That square footage would be situated on a city block that Austin-based real estate developer Cielo Property Group plans to develop near the Austin Convention Center. The first phase of the project will feature a 750,000-square-foot, 50-story office tower along Fourth Street between Brazos Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

