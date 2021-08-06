PKF O'Connor Davies' Leslie Brown & Kathleen Mills Win 2021 NYSSCPA Emerging Leaders Award

Audit leaders recognized for positively impacting accounting field in annual “40 Under 40” listing. PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, is proud to announce that Leslie Brown and Kathleen Mills have each been named a 2021 Emerging Leader by the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants’ (NYSSCPA) “40 Under 40” listing. The annual award recognizes NYSSCPA members who have demonstrated leadership in their organizations, made significant professional achievements in the past year, and have gone above and beyond in giving back to their communities.