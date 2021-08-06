Cancel
Office Of Inspector General Releases Report On Unauthorized Contacts By FBI Employees With Media

By Walter Pavlo
The Department of Justice Office of Inspector General (OIG) released a report on the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) contacts with the media. The report identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were in frequent contact with reporters. The findings also identified social interactions between FBI employees and reporters that might have violated FBI policy and Department ethics rules. Past reports from OIG indicated agents taking tickets for a sporting event from television media, agents receiving tickets for a media gala and another where a former senior FBI official had numerous unauthorized contacts (lunch dinners and drinks) with media.

