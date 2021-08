Ruggs says he's put on 13 pounds since the end of last season, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Ruggs weighed 188 at the 2020 Combine and is listed at 190 on the Raiders' website, so he may now be pushing 200 pounds as the team kicks off training camp. Despite his disappointing rookie campaign, Ruggs has every opportunity to become the No. 1 receiver in Las Vegas, competing with 31-year-old John Brown and fellow 2020 draft pick Bryan Edwards. While speed will always be his calling card, Ruggs could have more impact on short and intermediate routes now that he's stronger, perhaps benefitting overall even if it means sacrificing a touch of his 4.27 speed.