It’s hard to believe the Guns N’ Roses reunion tour has been going for more than five years at this point – obviously with one not counting due to Covid – but as a whole the trek has surprised and silenced any doubters who thought it would be a disaster, delivering three hour long shows, punctuality and jaw-dropping setlists. The latest run of concerts kicks off this Saturday at Hershey Park Stadium, and it has all the makings to be a doozy – in the best sense of the word.