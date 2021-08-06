New at UofA Hope-Texarkana This Fall Teacher Assistant Programs
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce they will be offering two new teaching certificates beginning this fall 2021. First, there is the Certificate of Proficiency and second, it's a Technical Certificate in Teaching Assistant. According to a press release, the certificates lead to an Associate of Science in Education degree and are designed to provide students the basic educational skills to work in school districts and assist them in passing the paraprofessional exam after completion.kosy790am.com
Comments / 0