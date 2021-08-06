Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, AR

New at UofA Hope-Texarkana This Fall Teacher Assistant Programs

By Lisa Lindsey
Posted by 
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce they will be offering two new teaching certificates beginning this fall 2021. First, there is the Certificate of Proficiency and second, it's a Technical Certificate in Teaching Assistant. According to a press release, the certificates lead to an Associate of Science in Education degree and are designed to provide students the basic educational skills to work in school districts and assist them in passing the paraprofessional exam after completion.

kosy790am.com

Comments / 0

KOSY 790AM

KOSY 790AM

Texarkana, AR
304
Followers
259
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kosy790am.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Texarkana, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical University#High School Diploma#School Districts#Uofa Hope Texarkana#Uaht#Dean Of Arts#Tc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Texarkana, ARPosted by
KOSY 790AM

New IT Bachelor’s Degree Partnership Available at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has partnered with eVersity, which is the University of Arkansas System’s online college, to offer a transition program from the Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology degree at UAHT to the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology degree at eVersity. Students can take their first two years of classes at UAHT and transfer seamlessly to eVersity to finish their bachelor’s degree.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
KOSY 790AM

Orientation and Meet the Teacher Dates For TISD

It's almost time for kids to head back to school. The Texarkana Independent School District's first day of school is Wednesday, August 11. But before that, there are special Orientation Days and Meet the Teacher days too. Here is a rundown for all the TISD campuses. Texas High School Freshman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy