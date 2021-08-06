Petroteq Announces Management Changes

Shareholders are reminded to submit proxies to vote on the Arrangement Resolution prior to the 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, August 13, 2021, proxy vote deadline. TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH), is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") has recommended that 48North shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution in connection with its announced transaction pursuant to which HEXO Corp. ("HEXO") will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").