A ripe peach is a beautiful thing: juicy, sweet and full of flavour. But this tender summer fruit has a short shelf life, and is quick to ripen and easily bruised. If your peaches do become over-ripe or bruised, that is the point at which they’re at their most flavourful, so make use of them in other ways. Bypass the unappealing texture of bruised peach by whizzing it into a puree and enjoy the resulting golden nectar as it is, or freeze (in an ice-cube tray, say) for later use. Add a cube to some fizz to make an instant bellini, use in smoothies or blend 100g frozen peach with a double shot of rum and a twist of lime to make a frozen daiquiri.