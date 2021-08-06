Officials are still searching for that missing cobra in Texas
A West African Banded Cobra snake on the loose in Texas caught the attention of news outlets across the country this week. And it's still missing. On Tuesday, August 3, the Grand Prairie Police Department alerted residents about a venomous snake that went missing from a residence in the 1800 block of Cherry Street. It was reported missing by the owner, who was permitted to have the reptile by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0