NDSU Makes Change to Mask Policy
(Fargo, ND) -- Students and Staff at NDSU are being "strongly recommended" to wear masks on campus this fall. A campus alert sent out by President Dean Breciani says the recommendation comes from a "worrisome" spread of the Delta Variant of the Coronavirus. The recommendation is for everyone to wear masks in indoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained. The move also allows all faculty to require masks be worn in their classrooms at their discretion. Healthcare operations on-campus will also continue their face covering mandates.www.am1100theflag.com
