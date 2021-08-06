Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

NDSU Makes Change to Mask Policy

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

(Fargo, ND) -- Students and Staff at NDSU are being "strongly recommended" to wear masks on campus this fall. A campus alert sent out by President Dean Breciani says the recommendation comes from a "worrisome" spread of the Delta Variant of the Coronavirus. The recommendation is for everyone to wear masks in indoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained. The move also allows all faculty to require masks be worn in their classrooms at their discretion. Healthcare operations on-campus will also continue their face covering mandates.

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Coronavirus
Cass County, ND
Health
Fargo, ND
Health
Fargo, ND
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Cdc#The Mask#Covid#Health Service#Ndsu#Healthcare#Fargo Cass Public Health#Fcph#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

NDSU updates COVID-19 policies for new academic year

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota State University has updated its COVID-19 policies for the 2021-2022 school year. An email from President Dean Bresciani says masks will continue to be optional with some exceptions. Bresciani says faculty may require masks to be worn in their classes at their discretion and health...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Now

"Let Them Breathe" group to ask KHSD to change mandatory mask policy

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Monday night at 7 PM, the Kern High School District Board will hear a request from the "Let Them Breathe" campaign, for the district to change their policy on mandatory masks for students. Mother of three and founder of the "Let Them Breathe" campaign, Sharon McKeeman says parents have been hearing from their children for quite some time that they're uncomfortable and unhappy with wearing masks in the classroom. She says the students say they're having difficulty paying attention in class and that the masks aren't helping as far as being sanitary.
WTHR

After new CDC guidelines, Zionsville Schools change face mask policy

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville Community Schools are one of the first to change their masking policy after new guidelines from the CDC this week. The Zionsville School Board voted 3-2 Wednesday night to make masks mandatory for all students under 12. It’s a change from the mask optional policy approved...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Baton Rouge Diocese says changes to student mask policy to be announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a letter sent out to parents of students enrolled in Catholic Schools, Bishop Michael Duca says the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is reassessing guidelines as it relates to COVID-19. On July 14, the Diocese published a series of guidelines for students returning to school this fall, making face masks optional.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Public Schools Make Decision on Masks

(Fargo, ND) -- By a vote of 6-3, the Fargo Public School Board had decided to mandate masks for it's students in the 2021-2022 school year. The move had been discussed for weeks, with a big factor being Fargo Cass Public Health following the CDC's guidance and issuing recommendations that all students, teachers and staff in schools mask up, and that in high-risk areas people wear masks indoors at events.
Chanute, KSkoamnewsnow.com

Chanute School district reverses mask policy, makes them optional

CHANUTE, Kan. — The Chanute School District has reversed its previous decision to require masks at school. The district now says masks are optional for both students and staff. There are some exceptions. Those include gatherings of 50 or more people. In those cases people must wear masks. The other...
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Decision on COVID Recommendations for Fargo Schools Expected Tuesday

(Fargo, ND) -- More clarity is expected Tuesday for what Fargo Public Schools will look like this fall. The School Board is set to meet August 10th to talk COVID protocols and recommendations for the 2021-2022 school year. Just this past week, Moorhead Schools decided on recommending, not mandating, masks...
Florence, ALWAFF

North Alabama Medical Center makes changes to visitor policy

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals and medical centers are once again changing their visitor policies. Officials with the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence recently announced they were making some changes to their visitor policy. See the new rules and guidelines below:. Two designated support people max are allowed each...
IndustryNew York Post

Moderna vaccine may be superior to Pfizer against Delta variant, study finds

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more effective against the Delta variant than Pfizer’s, according to a new study. Researchers found the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID dropped considerably last month as the Delta strain took hold, according to two reports published on medRxiv on Sunday that have yet to be peer-reviewed.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

More Ohioans getting vaccinated for COVID-19 after emergence of delta variant

Justin Barney is no anti-vaxxer or conspiracy theorist, but until recently he was unsure about whether or not he should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Barney, 37, of Olde Towne East, said he doesn't get out much, which made him feel like the inoculation wasn't necessary. He also works as a supervisor at a bottling plant in Gahanna and worried he might have to miss a few days of work if the vaccine made him feel temporarily crummy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy