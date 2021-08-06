NDSU Makes Change to Mask Policy

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Monday night at 7 PM, the Kern High School District Board will hear a request from the "Let Them Breathe" campaign, for the district to change their policy on mandatory masks for students. Mother of three and founder of the "Let Them Breathe" campaign, Sharon McKeeman says parents have been hearing from their children for quite some time that they're uncomfortable and unhappy with wearing masks in the classroom. She says the students say they're having difficulty paying attention in class and that the masks aren't helping as far as being sanitary.