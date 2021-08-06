Cancel
Gatling Delivers Drilling Update: 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m Extending the Bear Deposit and Additional Positive Drilling Continues at the Fernland Deposit

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the 'Company' or 'Gatling) is pleased to announce that its ongoing drill program at the Larder Gold project has added significant value leading up to its mineral resource estimate in Q3 2021. Drilling at the Bear deposit has returned 7.7 g/t Au over 17.0 m including 25.3 g/t Au over 4.0 m up plunge from the core of the Bear deposit, connecting it to near-surface lenses identified in Gatling's 2019 drill campaign. The Fernland deposit has completed the 13,500 m drill program targeting near-surface gold mineralization and recent drilling from all three zones has added to both open pit and underground resource potential. Gatling has now entered the resource update phase utilizing its large drill database highlighted by more than 60,000 m of drilling completed by the company across all three high-grade gold deposits over the past 2.5 years, plus 70,000 m of historical drilling including 37,000 m to support Fernland's initial resource estimate.

