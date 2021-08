HOUGHTON, MI-- Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton and Ontonagon counties are now classified as having a substantial or high transmission risk of COVID-19. The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department says the Delta variant continues to be detected in Houghton and Gogebic counties, and has now been found in Baraga County. In alignment with the CDC, the department recommends everyone—including those who are fully vaccinated—wear a mask in public indoor settings. A mask is particularly important when attending indoor or public gatherings where social distancing can’t be maintained.