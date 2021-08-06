Chevy Traverse Discount Reduces MSRP By $1,500 In August 2021

A low-mileage 2015 Chevy Camaro ZL1 has popped up for sale via online auctions site Cars and Bids. This 2015 Chevy Camaro ZL1 has just 2,800 miles on the odometer, which means it has been driven an average of about 450 miles a year since it rolled off the production line back in 2014. We’re surprised the owner resisted racking up the miles on this fun-to-drive performance coupe, seeing as it features a supercharged 6.2L LSA V8 engine and was ordered with the desirable six-speed manual transmission. In the ZL1, the LSA V8 produced 580 horsepower and 556 pound-feet of torque, helping it accelerate from zero to 60 mph in four seconds and reach a top speed of 184 mph.