Chevy Traverse Discount Reduces MSRP By $1,500 In August 2021
During August 2021, a Chevy Traverse discount offers $1,500 off the price of the crossover. Notably, the headlining offer applies to select 2021 Traverse models, and excludes the L trim level. Additionally, an interest-free financing offer is available to qualifying buyers, but may not be combined with the cash discount. This offer also gives buyers the option to make no monthly payments for the first 90 days from the purchase date.gmauthority.com
