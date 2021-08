Novak Djokovic throws and smashes racquet in Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match defeat. Dina Asher-Smith had laughed off concerns earlier week as she insisted her “grumpy” hamstring had cheered up in time for Tokyo, but after missing out on the Olympic 100m final on Saturday she then pulled out of the women’s 200m in a tearful interview, admitting she had torn the muscle at the British Grand Prix in Gateshead earlier this month.