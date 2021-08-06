Cancel
Standish, MI

Gladys L. Jennings

By gailn@ogemawherald.com
arenacindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGladys Louise Jennings, 93, of Standish, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born on October 1, 1927 in Standish, Michigan to the late Dorcas and Eva (Lavert) Raymond. Gladys loved the outdoors, playing golf and was one of the biggest cheerleaders at her grandchildren’s sporting events. One of her favorite pastimes was playing cards with her family. Gladys also enjoyed traveling with her siblings. She was a faithful servant for many years in her church ministries.

