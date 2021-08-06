Disney+ Debuts First Clip For Marvel’s What If?
The first of nine episodes for Marvel Studios’ What If? is slated to premiere on August 11th only on Disney+ and we’ve got a sneak peek clip of the episode “Steve” which sees Haley Atwell reprising her role as “Peggy Carter” who, in this case, is “Captain Peggy Carter”, a What If? scenario that sees Peggy Carter take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers who is sporting familiar armor. As you may can tell, Chris Evans does NOT reprise his role as Steve Rogers.www.bubbleblabber.com
