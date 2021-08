In seventh grade, I knew a kid name named Bauri who was from my hood. We also went to the same school. Back then; his name was 6Shotz. His crib was where everyone will go to after school to just chill or rap. Now when it came to rapping; nobody was on his level. At such a young age you can how advanced he was and you can see his potential. He was a punchline rapper. The response from the audience he’d perform for is what I wanted. Immediately got to writing. Consistently at that.