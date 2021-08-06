Richmond District Restaurant Created $72 Stunt Dish the Chef Referred to as 'Douchebag Fried Rice' — Guess How Many People Ordered It
In our era of "Instagrammable" food and incessant social media bragging, a chef at a Richmond District Vietnamese restaurant decided to create an over-the-top stunt dish around the holidays last year, figuring they might sell a few and get some free marketing and that'd be it. Instead, the dish took off, and despite its $72 pricetag became the most popular thing on the menu.sfist.com
