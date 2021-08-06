Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Dr. Stuart Mogul Featured as 2021 Top Patient Rated NYC Foot Surgeon by Find Local Doctors

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Stuart J. Mogul, DPM, FACFAS, located at 1111 Park Avenue, Suite 1B, New York, NY, 10128, provides patients with the most advanced foot surgery procedures that are minimally invasive, have an easy and short recovery and delivers beautiful results. His outstanding reviews through reputable online sources have helped Dr. Mogul earn this prominent award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers easily connect with skilled physicians in their areas that are recognized for their specialties and expertise.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper East Side, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon#Lenox Hill Hospital#Prweb#Dpm#Facfas#Fox News#Abc News#The New York Times#Self Magazine#Webmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

CNN — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Senate Republicans block effort by Democrats to advance voting and election bill

(CNN) — Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats to advance their signature voting and elections overhaul bill in the early hours of Wednesday morning. This was an effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats in the chamber to put Republicans on the record on the voting rights package and to demonstrate that they are still trying to pass it despite stiff GOP opposition, a priority for the party and the Biden administration.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arrest warrants signed for Democrats who fled Texas

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) has signed arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block the passage of a GOP-backed elections overhaul bill. A spokesperson for Phelan confirmed to The Hill that warrants were signed for 52 absent Democrats, but didn’t provide any additional details. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy