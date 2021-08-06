Cancel
Stanford, CA

Q&A: Stanford epidemiologists on breakthrough COVID-19 cases, pandemic forecasts

By Jack Quach
Stanford Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more people in America are vaccinated for COVID-19, a small number of breakthrough cases — infections among fully vaccinated people — have appeared. While over 90% of the Stanford community on campus has been vaccinated, recent weeks have seen several breakthrough cases among students living on campus. The Daily sat down individually with two epidemiologists to discuss their advice for students, research of the pandemic and forecasts of the future.

Tampa, FLwfla.com

COVID-19 breakthrough cases: Is one vaccine better than the others?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Florida are rising, and now people want to know which vaccine offers the best protection from the coronavirus. A vaccine breakthrough case is when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. A spokesman with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County tells 8 On Your Side that six percent of Florida cases right now are breakthrough cases.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona state senator tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

An Arizona state senator is urging vigilance amid rising COVID-19 numbers in the state after testing positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated. Sen. Tony Navarrete confirmed Tuesday he has tested positive for the virus after both a rapid test and a PCR COVID-19 test were conducted last week.
Oregon StateKDRV

COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases surpass 4,100 in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority released data for COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases today, with Jackson County having the sixth-highest number in Oregon. Oregon has recorded a total of 4,196 breakthrough cases; 281 of those are from Jackson County. Josephine County has recorded 98 cases, Klamath County has recorded 50 cases, Curry County has recorded 10 cases, and Lake County has recorded fewer than 10 cases.
Minnesota State101.9 KELO-FM

Minnesota examines reasons for COVID-19 breakthrough cases

MINNEAPOLIS (KELO.com) — As COVID cases trend upward again, public-health experts are setting the record straight on certain storylines about new infections. Minnesota’s seven-day average for new COVID cases had dipped below 100 earlier this summer. Now, it’s nearing 300. Health officials blame the combination of the Delta variant spreading and a slower rate of vaccinations.
Stanford, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Stanford psychology professor Albert Bandura has died

World-renowned social cognitive psychologist was known for Bobo Doll experiments and theory of social learning that transformed the field of psychology. Albert "Al" Bandura, the David Starr Jordan Professor of Social Science in Psychology, Emeritus, in the School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S), whose theory of social learning revealed the importance of observing and modeling behaviors, died peacefully in his sleep in his Stanford home on July 26. He was 95.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

What’s the ‘Buzz’ at Stanford?

When rising sophomores Ashton Cofer ’24 and Teddy Solomon ’24 were admitted to Stanford last year, most Americans were just several weeks into lockdowns spurred by the pandemic. For many frosh, the idea of a virtual fall quarter seemed out of the realm of possibility at the time. But when...
CollegesArkansas Business

UA Professor Gets $1.15M for Nervous System Research

The National Science Foundation has awarded Nagayasu Nakanishi, an assistant professor of biological sciences at the University of Arkansas, with a $1.15 million Faculty Early Career Development Award. The five-year award will support his research on how neuropeptides — short chains of amino acids — controlled the life cycle transition...
Philadelphia, PAaudacy.com

What exactly are 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases? Experts discuss the term

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It's generally called a "breakthrough" case when someone tests positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. Experts vary, however, on the use of the term. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the vaccine education center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, sits on the FDA's vaccine advisory committee....
Collegesyale.edu

Gorski named Goff Professor of Sociology and of Religious Studies

Philip S. Gorski, a globally recognized sociologist and scholar of religion, has been appointed the Frederick and Laura Goff Professor of Sociology and Professor of Religious Studies, effective immediately. He is a member of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences in the departments of sociology and religious studies. Gorski joined...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of "Major Surge"

We are in the midst of a "major surge" of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned this morning. Appearing on Morning Joe, the doctor gave a full-throated warning to all Americans about the dangers of the Delta variant—and the possibility of new mutants arising, ones that might get around our vaccines. Read on for 7 key points that may save your life, and the lives of your children—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

