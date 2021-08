On Monday, we broke down the players on offense who will be entering Detroit Lions training camp on the roster bubble. The picture on that side of the ball is relatively clear compared to the defense. New defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has his hands full trying to evaluate his roster. There are leftovers from the previous regime that could be rehabilitated, but he’ll have to decide if those projects are worth keeping around or if some of the new faces have bigger potential for 2021 and beyond.