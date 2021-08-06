Canadian Wildfires Deliver Bad Air, Good Sunsets

Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada has been affecting Wisconsin during the past week, including Door County, producing hazy days and red suns. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations resulted in air quality index (AQI) values that were Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The upside of increased aerosols in the air? Redder sunrises and sunsets. This setting sun was artfully captured in Ephraim Tuesday evening. Photo by Tad Dukehart. Text by D.A. Fitzgerald.