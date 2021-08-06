Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Canadian Wildfires Deliver Bad Air, Good Sunsets

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoke from wildfire activity in Canada has been affecting Wisconsin during the past week, including Door County, producing hazy days and red suns. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations resulted in air quality index (AQI) values that were Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The upside of increased aerosols in the air? Redder sunrises and sunsets. This setting sun was artfully captured in Ephraim Tuesday evening. Photo by Tad Dukehart. Text by D.A. Fitzgerald.

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Ephraim, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Sunset#Wildfire#Air Quality#Extreme Weather#Smoke#Red Suns#Aqi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Canada
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy