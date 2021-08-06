Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US Marine commander who directed troops to plant first American flag on Iwo Jima for one of the most iconic photos of World War Two dies aged 102

By Shannon Thaler For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A World War Two US Marine who commanded his troops to plant an American flag on the Japanese Island of Iwo Jima - resulting on one of the conflict's most iconic photographs - has died aged 102.

Dave Severance died Monday at his home in the San Diego suburb of La Jolla, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Severance spent his retirement quietly trying to set the record straight that there were two flag-raisings that February morning in 1945 - the day one of warfare's most iconic photos was taken. It was the second one which was snapped and ended up in the annals of history.

Severance commanded about 40 members of his company to plant a giant American Flag on Mount Suribachi that morning even though the battle for Iwo Jima was not over yet.

Another group was later sent up with a second flag to replace the first, with that raising snapped by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal. The Marines kept the original flag and the Navy secretary would get the second, which flew over Mount Suribachi for the rest of the battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpIx3_0bKAqsom00
Retired US Marine Commander Dave Severance - who ordered the flag raised for this now-iconic snap on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima - has died aged 102 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vq0q_0bKAqsom00
Severance died at his San Diego home on Monday, his family said 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhTYb_0bKAqsom00
Dave Severance is pictured in 1944, while serving as a Colonel in the US marine Corps 

That photo - titled Raising The Flag On Iwo Jima - was captured by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal who won a Pulitzer Prize.

It is widely regarded as one of the most iconic photos of all time.

Both flags are now in the National Museum of the Marine Corps near Quantico, Virginia.

Severance even got a note in 2014 that the Marines would include an addendum in their records acknowledging that there’s more to the story.

During the war, Severance's 240-man company came ashore in the 10th wave of the 70,000 Marines invading the island. They arrived on a slab of dormant volcano 660 miles south of Tokyo, where they were met by 20,000 Japanese entrenched in fortified caves and tunnels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEWcv_0bKAqsom00
AP photographer Jim Rosenthal, pictured, took the now iconic snap. Troops had actually raised another US flag earlier that day. He captured the second flag raised on film 

He and his six-officer unit out of Camp Pendleton spent 33 of the battle's 36 days on the front lines. About 73 per cent of the company was either killed or wounded, as reported by The San Diego Union-Tribune

Severance retired from the Marine Corps in 1968 following 32 years of service. After leading Marines in WWII, he went on to fly nearly 70 missions in Korea as an aviator.

After flying combat missions during the Korean War he earned a Distinguished Flying Cross. He was promoted to colonel in 1962 and retired from the military six years later.

He earned a Silver Star and joked that 'it's for surviving' after experiencing several close calls, including a bullet that went between his legs and struck a lieutenant standing behind him.

Severance's death was first reported Wednesday by The New York Times, which attributed the information about his passing to his family.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nina Cohen and Lynn Severance; two sons, Dave Jr and Mike Severance; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Severance was pre-deceased by his second wife, Barbara, who died in 2017. The former colonel's first marriage ended in divorce.

Services are pending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCogt_0bKAqsom00
US Marines pose atop Mount Suribachi after they were snapped raising the flag 

Severance was born February 4, 1919 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Dave and Belle Severance. He grew up in Greeley, Colorado, attended the University of Washington for one year and joined the Marines in 1938 - age 19 - with hopes to become a pilot.

He went to San Diego for bootcamp and wound up in the ground forces instead of in the sky.

Severance first saw combat in December 1943, on Bougainville, Papua New Guinea. He later returned to San Diego and then Hawaii for additional training, was promoted to captain in 1944 and then dispatched to Iwo Jima.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYRnn_0bKAqsom00
The retired colonel is pictured with his daughter Lynn, who has paid tribute to her late father with old photos on Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UubTE_0bKAqsom00
Severence is pictured celebrating his 100th birthday with his children and grandchildren in February 2019

You could say the rest is history.

On the fifth day of fighting at Iwo Jima, Severance sent about 40 members of his company to the highest point of the island - Mount Suribachi - to plant the flag.

When it was raised, Americans on the island cheered and ships offshore blew horns and sirens.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Severance said that moment 'gave a real boost to the morale of the troops in the midst of a grim battle'.

He recalled thinking the fight would soon be over but he was wrong.

At his retirement in May 1968 he was the assistant director of personnel at Marine headquarters.

Rosenthal captured a photo of the second group replacing the flag put up by Severance's troops later in the war - the photo ran in newspapers across the country.

The image went on the become the model for the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

Severance also had a copy of the photo in his California home signed by the photographer.

Critics criticized Rosenthal over a rumor that he staged the photo. He died in 2006.

When Severance celebrated his 100th birthday Marine Corps commandant Gen Robert Neller, sent him a letter that said: 'You played a crucial role in shaping the warrior ethos of our Corps.'

Severance also had a poster for the 2006 movie Flags Of Our Fathers, about the Iwo Jima battle, signed by its director, Clint Eastwood. Severance was portrayed in the film by Neal McDonough and was a consultant on the movie.

When asked how he would like to be remembered Severance told the newspaper La Jolla Light: 'I never thought about it. Just that I was a Marine for 30 years and I never ended up in jail.'

Comments / 3

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

225K+
Followers
85K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rosenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marines#Japanese#Ap#Navy#Associated Press#Silver Star#The New York Times#Bootcamp#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force releases image of new B-21 stealth bomber

Last week, the U.S. Air Force shared a new digitally rendered image and an official fact-sheet for its under-development B-21 “Raider” stealth bombers. “The new rendering highlights the future stealth bomber with Edwards Air Force Base, California, as the backdrop,” the Air Force said in a press statement on Tuesday. “The 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards AFB will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider.”
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

America's Newest Carrier Is a Fiasco. The Navy Just Admitted Why.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Mike Gilday, says the U.S. Navy built the aircraft carrier USS Ford with too many new technologies. Now, the Ford is several years behind in its life cycle because of problems with many of those new technologies. The last of the Ford’s four advanced weapon...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Army Helicopter Pilot Amber Smith Shares Experience Flying During Combat Missions in Iraq

Most people aspire to do one exceptional thing that inspires others and makes a difference. For some that means charity work, for others public service or military service, and for many of us its simply having a family and raising kids. For Army veteran Amber Smith, she has excelled in all the above as one of the few female pilots to fly the KIOWA armed reconnaissance helicopter on combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, a TV analyst and trusted voice for national security, and most recently she served in multiple positions with the Department of Defense for the Trump Administration. She joins the podcast today.
MilitaryUSNI News

U.S. Navy Needs a Corvette: The Badr-Class Would Do

For more than 25 years, the Navy has been grasping for an affordable, reliable, capable, present, small surface combatant. Today, as the littoral combat ships (LCSs) are finally conducting routine deployments, it is ironic that what the Navy was looking for was built in a U.S. shipyard in the 1980s—it was just exported to serve in a partner’s navy. That ship is the Badr-class corvette.
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
MilitaryArmy Times

Marine Raider gunny busted to private but no discharge in Green Beret hazing death

A Marine Raider found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 hazing death of a Green Beret in Mali has received his sentence from a military jury. Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez was found guilty of hazing, making false official statements, conspiracy charges and involuntary manslaughter ― but not guilty of felony murder, his most serious charge along with burglary, though the jury did find him guilty of a lesser offense of “housebreaking.”
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

This Kamikaze Impact Mark On A British Cruiser Is A Testament To The Brutality Of The Pacific War

The British cruiser HMS Sussex had a lucky escape on this day in 1945, but others were far less fortunate. The kamikaze attacks launched by the Imperial Japanese military during the tail-end of the fighting in the Pacific during World War II are justly remembered as some of the most desperate, terrifying tactics employed by any of the combatants during that global conflict. While they inflicted a heavy toll on Allied warships and personnel, they claimed the lives of thousands of Japanese pilots in the process and, of course, failed to turn the tide of the war. One photo, in particular, seems to sum up both the ferocity and the futility of this campaign, showing the telltale silhouette of a Japanese raider that slammed, more or less ineffectively, into the side of a British Royal Navy warship on this day, in 1945.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

One Million Japanese Soldiers Are Still Missing Since World War 2

Japanese Special Naval Landing Forces Paratroopers 1945Wikimedia Commons. World War II ended seventy-five years ago, but one million Japanese soldiers are still missing. Their remains are scattered from Russia, China, and Mongolia to the islands of the Pacific Ocean and Asia. It is unfortunate that the remains of these people will most likely never be found, identified, and returned to their families for an honorable funeral.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mysterious New Electronic Warfare System Spotted On U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers

An intriguing upgrade has been installed on the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln that points to new defensive capabilities. In this day and age, a warship's electronic warfare suite can be even more important than its kinetic capabilities—missiles and guns—when it comes to protecting it from enemy attacks. With America's foes working harder than ever to create weapons that can put the U.S. Navy's most prized vessels, its supercarriers, at risk, electronic warfare "soft kill" defenses are being rapidly enhanced. We have seen multiple new systems, which remain highly ambiguous in terms of their capabilities, appear on American destroyers and cruisers in recent years. Now a new system has emerged on two west coast-based supercarriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln, which both recently headed out into the Pacific.

Comments / 3

Community Policy