The body of a missing man from Newbury was found in the water where he was last seen. Kevin Mahoney, 33, was last seen early Saturday morning around the North End Boat Club on Merrimac Street in Newburyport. His girlfriend reported him missing Saturday night after not seeing him all day and a search was started around the club by Newburyport Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, State Police, the Newburyport Fire Department and Newburyport Harbormaster.